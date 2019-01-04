Девушка, весившая 29 килограммов, изменилась из-за шоколада
Девушка несколько лет страдала серьезным заболеванием и была на грани жизни и смерти. Энни страдала расстройством пищевого поведения и весила всего 29 килограммов.
21-летняя Энни Уиндли из Дербишира, Англия, на протяжении пяти лет питалась раз в день одним тостом с ветчиной. При таком рационе она весила 29 килограммов и была вполне довольна своим состоянием, несмотря на пять госпитализаций и серьезную угрозу жизни.
🌟TRANSFORMAION TUESDAY🌟 I wanted to make this post because honestly after 4 years of self hate, starvation, pain, guilt and misery I've finally stopped being at war with myself and gained not just my weight back but my LIFE back too!💪🏻🎊🎉 For me it's important to remember that LOVE IS EVERYWHERE!🤗it's in the sky when it turns vibrant shades of pink and orange... it's when you hear that one song and everything comes rushing to the surface🎶it's warm summer nights and dancing in the street with your best friends💃🏻those long talk about why we are who we are and who we will become🌟it's tenderness. It's comfort. It's seeing beautiful places for the first time🌸it's slow kissing and passionate discussions😍it's your dog when you come home after a long day🐶it's your grandma's cooking🥘the smell of your mums perfume. LOVE IS HIDDEN IN EVERYTHING🙃it lingers in every part of our lives. It's not always romantic and it's not always for a person... Love can be shared with moments, things and experiences and it's what make life WORTH IT!💪🏻👌🏻Never give up on the person you wish to become! Thank you for all your support! Take care everyone🌸🤗#transformationtuesday #beforeandafter beautiful #recoverywin #recovery #fightana #anorexia #anorexiarecovery #ed #edfam #eatsmart #eattobeatit #motivation #inspiration #strongnotskinny #fitnotthin xx
В 15 лет Энни хотелось сохранить свои формы и быть худой. Девушка перестала есть и стала считать калории, а также избегать углеводов, мяса и молочных продуктов. Когда она чувствовала запах от еды или находилось в одной комнате с пищей, то ее начинало трясти, накатывали истерики и панические атаки.
Когда девушка стала весить меньше 35 килограммов, у нее начались большие проблемы со здоровьем. Энни могла в любой момент умереть сердечного приступа, а сама она не могла даже встать, чтобы перед глазами не потемнело. Отношения со сверстниками и родителями испортились, но Энни не сдавалась и продолжала худеть. Так она дошла до критической отметки в 29 килограммов.
Но однажды всё изменилось: Энни очень захотелось шоколада, под вечер она не смогла сопротивляться и съела конфету. Каково же было её удивление, когда утром не увидела на весах прибавление в весе. Страх Энни перед едой несколько уменьшился, и уже через пару лет она смогла питаться полноценно.
Hey everyone!🤗... as many of you are aware my story has taken quite an interest in that of the press and my journey is now featured in most major newspapers around the world including The Mirror, daily express, the Times,the sun and many more📄I hope to have inspired and continue to encourage any of you suffering with a form of mental health and please never feel shy or ashamed to drop me a message!☺️ •My commitment and obsession is always to be better today than I was yesterday. If I have to make sacrifices to do that, so be it. If I have to tell that person I can't go out drinking anymore so be it because that's not what I value! Anyone or anything that is taking me further away from my dreams HAS TO GO! I'm committed to self development not self destruction. And you know, any person that is meant to be with me along this journey will choose that higher road with me. Yes a tougher road but a much more rewarding one. I want my life to mean something. To be able to look back on my life and say, yeah... I made some tough decisions BUT THEY WERE THE RIGHT DECISIONS!! So many people don't get it. They piss their life away every weekend for what?! So that they can complain about their current circumstances for the rest of the week?! SCREW THAT. NO CHANCE. I AM IN CHARGE OF MY OWN LIFE!! It's all on me and I take responsibility. I take ACTION! And I get shit done. You will never hear me complaining about another person or circumstance as the reason I'm not in a place I want to be... if I don't like where I am then it's time to knuckle down and work HARDER. I am a perfect reflection of the hard work or lack of work I put in. If I'm weak in a curtain area, it won't be for long because I'm committed to be better! I WILL LEARN! I will make it happen! I will find a way and I WILL WORK UNTIL THAT WEAKNESS IS TURNED INTO A STRENGTH!!•💪🏻🙌🏻I hope you’re all smashing this week and reaching new levels of pride🌟 Look after yourselves, much love, Annie xx #happy #fitnotthin #strongnotskinny #bebrave #courage #hope #determination #motivation #transformation #strength #anorexia #anorexiarecovery #beated #mentalhealth xx
Теперь Энни весит 45 килограммов и чувствует себя чудесно, ведет свою страницу в Инстаграме и радуется жизни. Она ест здоровую пищу и занимается спортом, сообщает Life.ru.
